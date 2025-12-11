Ending extremism vital for economic uplift, says PM

• Premier asks religious scholars to play proactive role in discouraging sectarianism, promoting unity

• Army chief urges clerics to help broaden vision of people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakis­tan could not achieve sustainable economic development without the complete elimination of terro­rism, extremism and se­­­­ctaria­n­ism from the country.

Addressing the National Ulema Conference, the prime minister urged religious scholars to play a proactive role in discouraging sectarianism and promoting unity, harmony and brotherhood among all schools of thought. “Creating an atmosphere of national cohesion is esse­­ntial for ensuring the country’s prosperity and future progress,” he added.

The convention was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Mi­­nister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, ministers, parliamentarians, and a large number of religious scholars from various schools of thoughts.

“With the blessings of Almighty Allah, Pakistan achieved a great victory in Marka-i-Haq against India,” the premier said, also lauding the professionalism and bravery of the armed forces.

‘Unwavering resolve’

He said Field Marshal Munir had led the war with courage and unwavering resolve, while all services — the army, air force and navy — contributed equally to the victory.

The world, he added, was acknowledging Pakis­tan’s performance, and Muslim countries were expressing pride over the historic victory. Despite this, he noted, certain elements continued to spread propaganda against the armed forces. Calling out the menace of terrorism, he said the Khawarij (a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) were carrying out attacks and targeting innocent citizens and security personnel.

He said the country’s po­litical and military lea­dership had worked tirelessly to steer the nation away from the risk of default.

The prime minister re­­affirmed the governm­e­nt’s resolve to place Pakistan on the path to economic prosperity. “By implementing austerity measures and working collectively, the nation can fulfill the dreams of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

‘Broadening vision’

Speaking at the event, CDF Field Marshal Munir urged the ulema to play their role in fostering na­­tional unity and broadening the vision of the pe­­o­p­­le, the state-run APP reported.

He added that in an Is­­lamic state, no one exc­ept the state could declare jihad.

Terming the defence ag­­reement with Saudi Arabia a historic development, the CDF said there was a deep connection between the Kingdom and Pakistan.

“Terrorism is not Pakistan’s way, but India’s practice. Pakistan does not strike the enemy from hiding; rather, it challenges and eliminates them openly,” he said.

Underscoring the impo­rtance of education, Field Marshal Munir said the pen became vulnerable to chaos in a nation, which abandoned knowledge.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025