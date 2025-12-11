Women-led startups raise Rs9 million in seed funding

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) on Wednesday hosted the Research and Innovation Pitch Fest 2025, awarding a total of Rs9 million in seed funding to startups, prototypes, and research projects.

Projects from RWU secured Rs7 million, while Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) projects received Rs2 million. The event was organised by RWU’s Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) in collaboration with FJWU.

A total of 350 participants from multiple disciplines presented 70 pitches in the competition. A jury of industrial and academic experts shortlisted 20 projects based on innovation, market value, and investment potential. After final presentations, seven outstanding projects were awarded industrial support and seed funding.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Aoun Shah, Program Lead, Overseas Placement and Commercialisation Initiative, Punjab, emphasised the shift in Pakistan’s approach to global employment, noting that while earlier generations sought labour opportunities abroad, the current focus is on creating international-level opportunities for skilled youth.

He added that the Pitch Fest provides students with not only financial support but also training and mentorship, with dedicated pools being established at each university. Director ORIC, Dr Motasim Billah, expressed gratitude to sponsors, guests, and organisers, noting that the event showcased remarkable creativity and scholarly effort.

He highlighted that the program empowers students to turn prototypes and startup ideas into reality, providing financial support, training, and exposure to real markets, while addressing social and economic challenges. Amjad Iqbal, Director Colleges HED Punjab, encouraged students to take full advantage of the current supportive environment for innovation and new ideas.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025