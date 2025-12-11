E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Women-led startups raise Rs9 million in seed funding

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) on Wednesday hosted the Research and Innovation Pitch Fest 2025, awarding a total of Rs9 million in seed funding to startups, prototypes, and research projects.

Projects from RWU secured Rs7 million, while Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) projects received Rs2 million. The event was organised by RWU’s Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) in collaboration with FJWU.

A total of 350 participants from multiple disciplines presented 70 pitches in the competition. A jury of industrial and academic experts shortlisted 20 projects based on innovation, market value, and investment potential. After final presentations, seven outstanding projects were awarded industrial support and seed funding.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Aoun Shah, Program Lead, Overseas Placement and Commercialisation Initiative, Punjab, emphasised the shift in Pakistan’s approach to global employment, noting that while earlier generations sought labour opportunities abroad, the current focus is on creating international-level opportunities for skilled youth.

He added that the Pitch Fest provides students with not only financial support but also training and mentorship, with dedicated pools being established at each university. Director ORIC, Dr Motasim Billah, expressed gratitude to sponsors, guests, and organisers, noting that the event showcased remarkable creativity and scholarly effort.

He highlighted that the program empowers students to turn prototypes and startup ideas into reality, providing financial support, training, and exposure to real markets, while addressing social and economic challenges. Amjad Iqbal, Director Colleges HED Punjab, encouraged students to take full advantage of the current supportive environment for innovation and new ideas.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe