Heavy vehicles kill student, toddler and two women in city

KARACHI: A teenage student, a toddler and two women were killed by heavy vehicles in different parts of the city on Wednesday, officials said.

In North Karachi, an enraged mob torched a water tanker that killed a first-year student of the Usman Public School System in the morning.

The police said that 19-year-old Abid Raees was killed by a recklessly driven water tanker at 4-K Chowrangi.

They added that he was on his way to his school on a motorcycle when the water tanker coming from behind hit him. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Mob torches water tanker in North Karachi; drivers of four vehicles involved in fatal accidents escape

The driver responsible for the fatal accident managed to escape from the spot, leaving beh ind the tanker that was later set on fire by an enraged mob.

In another accident, a toddler was killed by a water tanker in Orangi Town on Wednesday evening.

The police and rescue services officials said that four-year-old Sufiyan Zakir was killed in Faqeer Colony within the remit of the Mominabad police station.

The driver managed to escape, leaving behind the tanker. The police claimed to have seized the heavy vehicle and launched efforts for the arrest of the driver.

In Baldia Town, 45-year-old Zubaida was crushed to death by a bus near the TCF School on Wednesday morning.

The Saeedabad police said the driver and conductor managed to escape, leaving behind the bus which was impounded by the police. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

In the fourth incident, a recklessly driven dumper ran over and killed a woman near Sher Shah.

SITE-B SHO Sajjad Khan Afridi said that the woman was traveling on a motorcycle with her husband when the dumper hit them at Sher Shah Bridge at 4:35pm.

They were shifted to the CHK where the woman, identified as Naseem Chandio, 35, died. Her husband was admitted for treatment. The dumper driver managed to speed away.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025