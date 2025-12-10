E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Kinno exports begin

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
A file photo showing kinnos being processed. ─ APP/File
A file photo showing kinnos being processed. ─ APP/File
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KARACHI: Exporters so far shipped around 6,000 tonnes of kinno to the Middle East, Sri Lanka and the Philippines since Dec 1.

The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has set a citrus export target of 300,000 tonnes for this season, which is expected to generate $110 million.

Last season, Pakistan exported 250,000 tonnes of kinno, which fetched $95m.

PFVA Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed said this season has seen a bumper crop, with total production expected to reach 2.7m tonnes compared to 1.7m tonnes last season.

Despite the increase in production, Pakistan’s kinno exports are still 50pc lower than the 550,000 tonnes exported five years ago, he said, attributing the main reason for this decline to a lack of research and development in citrus cultivation and reliance on old varieties that cannot withstand environmental challenges, rather than introducing new ones.

Mr Waheed, in a statement, said the PFVA has presented short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans to the government to boost kinno exports. If implemented, Pakistan can introduce new varieties and increase kinno exports to $400m within the next five years.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2025 11:31am
Exports are always better than imports for the better health and wealth of a country's economy.
Recommend 0
Moud
Dec 11, 2025 12:20am
Higher exports result from a high amount and high quality of pduction.along with an efficient organisation..
Recommend 0

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