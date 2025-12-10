Kinno exports begin

KARACHI: Exporters so far shipped around 6,000 tonnes of kinno to the Middle East, Sri Lanka and the Philippines since Dec 1.

The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has set a citrus export target of 300,000 tonnes for this season, which is expected to generate $110 million.

Last season, Pakistan exported 250,000 tonnes of kinno, which fetched $95m.

PFVA Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed said this season has seen a bumper crop, with total production expected to reach 2.7m tonnes compared to 1.7m tonnes last season.

Despite the increase in production, Pakistan’s kinno exports are still 50pc lower than the 550,000 tonnes exported five years ago, he said, attributing the main reason for this decline to a lack of research and development in citrus cultivation and reliance on old varieties that cannot withstand environmental challenges, rather than introducing new ones.

Mr Waheed, in a statement, said the PFVA has presented short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans to the government to boost kinno exports. If implemented, Pakistan can introduce new varieties and increase kinno exports to $400m within the next five years.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025