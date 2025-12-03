Fruit, green exporters eye $2bn target in three years

KARACHI: A comprehensive plan has been fin­alised to boost the country’s exports to $2 billion within the next three years from $700 million, annou­nced Pakistan Fruit and Vege­ta­ble Exporters and Me­­rch­ants Association (PFVA) Patron-in-Chief Wahe­­ed Ahmed on Tuesday.

He said this year, 25 fruit, vegetable and value-added exporting companies participated in FoodAg, while buyers from 35 countries expressed interest in Pak­istani produce and value-added items.

Addressing a joint press conference with Trade De­­velopment Authority of Pak­­istan (TDAP) Secre­tary Sheharyar Taj, Mr Waheed claimed that for the first time, Pakistan received export orders from the United Kingdom, Germany and Oman during the FoodAg Pakistan held in the last week of November.

He said the Pakistan Horticulture Development Company (PHDC) and the TDAP would work together to strengthen the agricultural economy and achieve these export targets. The development company inc­ludes representation from the agricultural sectors of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said.

Mr Shehryar said expected business deals worth $730m emerged at the expo, strengthening Pakistan’s position as a reliable and strong partner in the global agricultural and food supply chain.

The exhibition had opened new avenues for cooperation, partnership and sustainable growth in the fruit and vegetable industry. He said the quality, capacity and global compliance of Pakistan’s horticulture sector were once again proven through this event.

