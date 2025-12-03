E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Fruit, green exporters eye $2bn target in three years

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 08:09am
A file photo showing kinnos being processed. ─ APP/File
A file photo showing kinnos being processed. ─ APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: A comprehensive plan has been fin­alised to boost the country’s exports to $2 billion within the next three years from $700 million, annou­nced Pakistan Fruit and Vege­ta­ble Exporters and Me­­rch­ants Association (PFVA) Patron-in-Chief Wahe­­ed Ahmed on Tuesday.

He said this year, 25 fruit, vegetable and value-added exporting companies participated in FoodAg, while buyers from 35 countries expressed interest in Pak­istani produce and value-added items.

Addressing a joint press conference with Trade De­­velopment Authority of Pak­­istan (TDAP) Secre­tary Sheharyar Taj, Mr Waheed claimed that for the first time, Pakistan received export orders from the United Kingdom, Germany and Oman during the FoodAg Pakistan held in the last week of November.

He said the Pakistan Horticulture Development Company (PHDC) and the TDAP would work together to strengthen the agricultural economy and achieve these export targets. The development company inc­ludes representation from the agricultural sectors of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said.

Mr Shehryar said expected business deals worth $730m emerged at the expo, strengthening Pakistan’s position as a reliable and strong partner in the global agricultural and food supply chain.

The exhibition had opened new avenues for cooperation, partnership and sustainable growth in the fruit and vegetable industry. He said the quality, capacity and global compliance of Pakistan’s horticulture sector were once again proven through this event.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe