Kundi urges KP, federal govts to bring down political temperatures

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Tuesday that terrorism incidents in the province were continuously increasing, stressing that there could be no negotiations with those who were waging war against the state and martyring citizens and security personnel.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor’s House here, he asserted that the provincial government must refrain from calling for the withdrawal of the army from the province, as the province “cannot function for even a week without military support”. He urged the leadership to adopt a realistic approach, stressing that law and order must be the provincial government’s top priority.

Mr Kundi said that he had no intention of imposing governor’s rule, but warned that the provincial government should avoid creating circumstances that could lead to such a situation. He said both the federal and provincial governments must work to reduce political temperatures.

The governor said that restoring peace in the province was a collective responsibility of all stakeholders. He recalled that in 2013, peace in Swat and the merged districts had been restored through the combined efforts of the government, the public, and security forces, and that a peaceful province had been handed over to the PTI government.

Says terror incidents rising in province

“Today, due to their (PTI government’s) non-seriousness, terrorism is rising again,” he said. He pointed to the deteriorating situation in Tirah Valley, the home region of the chief minister, and urged him to act responsibly. “Those who failed to maintain peace are accountable for the current situation,” he added.

Mr Kundi reiterated that peace must be the single-point agenda, as development was only possible when stability prevailed. He criticised the government for not prioritising law and order despite repeated reminders, saying politics should be kept separate from governance. Kundi remarked that political opponents who once hurled abuses were now sitting together for convenience.

Referring to the sacrifices of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said that despite the martyrdom of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and her two brothers, the party never sought support from anti-state elements nor raised anti-Pakistan slogans. He recalled President Asif Ali Zardari’s call for unity with the slogan ‘Pakistan Khappay’ after Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

The governor said that peace would bring development and investment, and emphasised that KP was rich in natural resources, which the provincial government must utilise properly.

He urged the authorities to focus on youth engagement to channel their energy in a positive direction. Advising the chief minister, he said: “Let us jointly fight the province’s case; we stand with you.”

Mr Kundi highlighted that after the merger of tribal districts, the province’s population had increased by 5.5 million, making equitable NFC resource distribution essential. For this, he said the provincial government must engage with the federal government. “The province’s case should be fought in Islamabad, not Adiala,” he remarked.

Commenting on the PTI founder’s conviction, he said the matter lied with the courts. He advised PTI to rely on its senior lawyers and pursue legal remedies through judicial forums.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025