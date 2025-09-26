E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Kundi urges people to disassociate themselves from terrorists

Bureau Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:18am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said the people should dissociate themselves from terrorists to ensure lasting peace in the province.

“The Tirah incident is tragic. I have come here to offer condolences to the martyrs’ families,” a statement from the Governor’s House quoted Mr Kundi as saying during a visit to Bara tehsil in Khyber tribal district.

It added that the governor met with tribal elders at the hujra of local elder Malik Zahir Shah.

The governor said that he would talk to the federal government regarding payment of compensation to the families of the Tirah martyrs.

“The law and order situation in KP, including tribal districts, is bad,” he said, according to the statement.

Mr Kundi said he had always talked about peace.

He wondered what the benefits of development projects were in the absence of peace. The governor said that unity was required for peace in the region.

He said that a jirga, comprising tribal elders and representatives of all political parties, was required for talks with the federal government. Mr Kundi governor also said that people in KP loved peace and always advocated for peace.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

