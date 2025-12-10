KP police seek special allowance to ‘enhance morale’ of personnel

PESHAWAR: As militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surge, the provincial police have requested the government to grant a special allowance to their personnel to boost their morale and help them perform duties with greater confidence.

The proposed allowance will cost around Rs4.2 billion a month, according to official documents.

Official figures reveal that militant attacks on police personnel have increased by around 56 per cent during the current year.

In a summary sent to Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, the Central Police Office (CPO) noted that the provincial government prioritised the enhancement of police capacity and welfare in view of militancy and security challenges.

“Due to the government’s focused efforts and effective administrative measures, not only has the law and order situation improved, but the government’s overall public image has also strengthened,” it read.

Proposal to cost Rs4.2bn a month, reveal official documents

The summary added that special financial incentives, such as a militancy allowance, were being provided to police personnel in view of the grave risks, operational responsibilities and constant exposure to threats they face on a routine basis.

It said that those measures were intended to boost the morale of the police and enable them to discharge their duties with greater confidence.

The summary said that the province’s police continuously confronted terrorists and insurgents, often at great personal risk, due to their role on the front lines.

“KP police have made countless sacrifices, including the loss of precious lives and serious injuries,” it read.

The police department pointed out that the force’s duty in the province remained extremely risky and exposed personnel to the threats of bombings, targeted attacks and other violent activities carried out by extremist elements.

It added that the police were currently performing their duties without any additional financial incentive, despite the challenging security environment and the operational nature of their assignments, in view of the continuous high-risk duties performed by all cadres of the force.

The department proposed that a special allowance, equivalent to one basic pay, be granted to the police personnel of all ranks.

“The provision of this allowance will not only recognise the extraordinary services and sacrifices of KP police but will significantly enhance their morale, efficiency, and motivation in carrying out critical security operations throughout the province,” read the summary.

It added that the special allowance would amount to Rs4.2bn every month.

Official data shows that attacks on police personnel in the province have increased by 56 per cent in the first 11 months of the current year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to it, until Dec 1 in the current year, 137 personnel of the province’s police were martyred, while 236 were injured in 510 incidents, compared to the same period of 2024 in which 147 personnel were martyred in 327 attacks.

Police officials said the casualties reported in the current year had decreased by seven pc due to their department’s focus on strengthening check posts and police stations and up-armouring of vehicles.

They said the number of militant attacks repelled at police installations increased by 102pc. Police personnel repelled 320 attacks during the current year compared to 158 last year, showing a high level of training, rapid response capacity and effective operational strategy.

In addition, the police’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) conducted 2,791 intelligence-based operations, arrested 1,244 terrorists and killed 420 during the first 11 months of the year, with an increase of 61pc and 43pc, respectively.

The CTD also arrested 25 high-value targets.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the CTD and reviewed key measures of the department against terrorism, its institutional reforms, infrastructure expansion and strengthening of human resources, according to an official statement.

Mr Afridi approved a proposal to convert 186 CTD detectives into 638 permanent field operators.

The meeting was informed that those field operators would perform duties including cyber patrolling, intelligence gathering, surveillance and field operations in line with modern requirements, which would significantly enhance the department’s operational capacity.

It also approved the establishment of a new CTD regional headquarters in Peshawar and decided to revive the previously frozen development project for the construction of CTD offices in 21 districts of the province at a total cost of Rs4.3 billion.

The objective of the project is to expand the CTD’s outreach at the district level and further strengthen its operational presence, according to the statement.

The chief minister also approved an allocation of Rs7.77 billion for the provision of vehicles, weapons and modern equipment to CTD to “meet contemporary security challenges.”

On Monday, CM Afridi handed over the newly-purchased armoured vehicles, modern weapons and security gadgets to the police during an event at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here.

The equipment included drones, anti-drone guns, anti-drone systems, thermal cameras, jammers, body armour, ballistic helmets, armoured vehicles, sniper rifles, Dragunov marksman rifles, M-16s, sub-machine guns, heavy machine guns and various other advanced security tools, according to an official statement.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025