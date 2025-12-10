PTI’s ‘poor’ performance may lead to governor’s rule: ANP

KOHAT: Awami National Party provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain while accusing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf of lacking acumen said that it was inviting governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because it had failed to deliver during its three stints in power.

Talking to journalists on Tuesday, he said imposition of governor’s rule would be a severe blow to democracy.

About a question on denying the former prime minister meetings with his sisters and party office-bearers, he said that it was not a new phenomenon as Ghaffar Khan Bacha had spent 36 years behind the bars, Wali Khan, 15, and Asfandyar Wali had been sentenced for life.

He said that the IK issue was being politicised blatantly with a sole goal of securing popularity for the party. He asked the PTI to focus on real issues of royalty, jobs, provincial autonomy, NFC award and peace.

He regretted that parliamentarians and security forces were using abusive language against each other which could not be condoned. He further said the establishment must refrain itself from installing certain parties into power like in 2013,2018, adding mastermind of the engineered polls, Gen Faiz Hameed, was nowbearing the brunt.

He demanded impartial and transparent elections in the country without any inference and use of money. He said that if the US could strike peace deals between Iran and Israel after one month of war, issues with the Taliban should be resolved through negotiations.

PASHTO ADABI TOLANA: Qasim Ali Afridi Pashto Adabi Tolana of Darra Adam Khel tehsil of Kohat elected a new leadership panel at a gathering held in the Hujra of Shafiullah Fana Afridi in Alam Khan Killi, marking a renewed push to revitalise local literary activity on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Malik Ayub Afridi with poet and writer Murad Ali Murad presented Qirat and moderated the session. Host Shafiullah Fana Afridi welcomed the participants with traditional Pashto hospitality.

The house unanimously appointed Malik Haji Muhammad Umar Khog Afridi as president and treasurer and Malik Rahim Shah Faqir Afridi as vice president.

Shafiullah Fana Afridi was named general secretary while poet and journalist Murad Ali Murad was assigned the media and coordination portfolio.

Members agreed to hold the Tolana’s monthly session and poetry recital on the first Sunday of every month at 9 am at the same venue.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025