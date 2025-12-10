E-Paper | March 17, 2026

The secret to perfect Italian gelato revealed

Shazia Hasan Published December 10, 2025
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Chef Vincenzo De Liso mixes gelato with coffee to create a unique blend, (right) as participants of the master-class sample the confection and other snacks.— Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
Chef Vincenzo De Liso mixes gelato with coffee to create a unique blend, (right) as participants of the master-class sample the confection and other snacks.— Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: The Italian Consulate in Karachi provided another chance to explore the rich culinary heritage of Italy while hosting a culinary master-class with Chef Vincenzo De Liso to celebrate the upcoming 10th edition of World Week of Italian Cuisine at Habitt City on Tuesday.

It is Chef De Liso’s fifth time in the city. While travelling here he has also developed a liking for biryani. “I like biryani very much. I also have a fair idea of how it is prepared but I need to take out the time to learn how to make it properly from the local chefs one of these days,” he said.

The chef, who on his previous visits here, has taught his audiences to make gnocchi, pasta and pizzas, was in the mood for something different altogether this time. He prepared gelato. In fact, his live demonstration was entitled ‘Gelato and Coffee’.

The session delved into the art of Italian gelato making, with participants gaining insight into the distinct differences between gelato and traditional ice cream. The chef was of the view that gelato is richer and healthier than ice cream.

Though there was time for preparing only vanilla gelato, Chef Dr Liso had already prepared hazelnut gelato and chocolate gelato for the attendees to enjoy after the class.

Chef Vincenzo De Liso says gelato is richer and healthier than ice cream

The gelato was also mixed with freshly brewed coffee to create a unique blend. Italy’s coffee supply chain remains a cornerstone of the country’s agro-food exports, with Italian coffee production accounting for a quarter of Europe’s roasted coffee. It is also in big demand in the USA.

With a distinguished audience of culinary experts, food enthusiasts and professionals attending the master-class, the session offered a unique opportunity to explore the essence of the rich Italian culinary tradition.

Earlier, the Consul of Italy in Karachi, Fabrizio Bielli, said that the master-class, besides demonstrating how to prepare gelato, will also provide fresh ideas to the attendees to use in the sector of ice cream parlours and cafes. “I want each participant to slow down, savour each bite and appreciate the artistry behind every component that you taste,” he said. “The Consulate of Italy in Karachi remains dedicated to fostering cultural exchange and culinary excellence, celebrating the time-honoured traditions of Italian cuisine while exploring opportunities for innovation and collaboration within the global food industry,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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Shazia Hasan is a senior staff reporter for Dawn. Her reporting covers human interest stories, the armed forces, Railways, education, and fishing communities.

Shazia Hasan

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