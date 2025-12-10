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Punjab launches digital municipal billing system

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
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LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday launched the digital municipal billing system, enabling citizens to pay bills and municipal charges through mobile banking and digital wallets.

The initiative extends chief minister’s digital governance vision to municipal services, integrating all 229 local government bodies into the new system.

The system was formally inaugurated at a ceremony by Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman. Also present were Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Suthra Punjab Authority Director General Babar Sahib Din and Bank of Punjab officials.

Developed jointly by the Bank of Punjab (BOP) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the e-billing system authorises BOP to collect dues on behalf of local governments, including building plan fees, shop rents, and water charges.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said the initiative aimed to make payments more transparent and accessible.

He said e-governance projects were being rolled out across the province and would expand further, reducing the need for citizens to visit offices and wait in queues.

The chief secretary emphasised the role of information technology in improving governance and service delivery, crediting teamwork for the success of recent initiatives.

During the event, shields were presented to teams from the BOP and PITB for completing the project.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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