PSCA develops AI tool to detect open manholes

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (SCA) has developed ‘Talk to Camera’ technology to detect issues such as open manholes, overflowing dumpsters, and visible smoke in real time.

“Following the tragic incident in Lodhran, where a precious life was lost due to an open manhole, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has developed ‘Talk to Camera’ -- an advanced AI system that allows officers to screen the entire camera network using natural language,” Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said in a post on X in Tuesday.

She further said the system could automatically detect issues such as open manholes, overflowing dumpsters, and visible smoke in real time. “After successful pilot deployments in Lahore and Sheikhupura, Talk to Camera is now being scaled across Punjab to strengthen rapid response capabilities and advance smart city management,” the CM said.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025