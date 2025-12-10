AI training for high court staff

LAHORE: The Punjab Judicial Academy has launched a five-day training programme to equip the staff of the Lahore High Court (LHC) with modern skills in the application of artificial intelligence within the judicial system.

The programme titled “Generative Artificial Intelligence and its application in the Judiciary” has been initiated on special directives of LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, said a statement.

It said the workshop aims to strengthen transparency, improve performance and align the judicial administration with contemporary global standards of digital transformation.

The ongoing workshops and training programmes are a clear reflection of the LHC commitment to promoting the effective use of technology in court operations, the statement added.

The participants in the AI training include key administrative personnel involved in day-to-day judicial and office responsibilities -- particularly private secretaries, personal assistants, stenographers, data entry operators and computer operators.

The five-day programme covers a wide range of modern and essential topics including introduction to artificial intelligence, importance of generative AI in legal practice and prompt engineering for judicial use cases.

The training would also underline ethical AI and best practices along with awareness regarding emerging challenges such as multimedia manipulation and deepfake technology.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025