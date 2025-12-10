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Man arrested for setting wife ablaze

Our Correspondent Published December 10, 2025
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TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was arrested for allegedly setting his wife ablaze over a domestic dispute in the Ghulam Muhammadabad locality of Faisalabad on Tuesday.

The victim’s brother, Muhammad Imran, alleged in his complaint to the police that accused Zahoor Ahmad sprayed petrol on his wife Rehana Bibi (38) after exchange of harsh words over a domestic issue and set her ablaze. He said that as a result she was critically burnt and admitted to the burns unit of the Allied Hospital.

FLOWER SHOW: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday opened its three-day annual Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower Show 2025 on the scenic lawns of the Faculty of Agriculture.

The event, which was arranged by the Institute of Horticulture Sciences drew an enthusiastic crowd of students, faculty and flower lovers. It showcased a vibrant array of chrysanthemum and ornamental plants, highlighting the beauty and diversity of floriculture.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that flowers gave the message of peace, love and harmony. He said, “We need to spread the fragrance of brotherhood, tolerance and work together to make the society a beautiful place to live”.

FDA DG Asif Choudry said that everyone was suffering from stress and depression in the modern era. At such a time, the flower exhibition provided an opportunity to get refuge from the monotonous routine and enjoy nature, he added.

Horticulture Director Dr Ahmad Sattar said that the Netherlands was the world’s largest flower exporting country followed by Colombia, Kenya and Belgium. He said, “Pakistan can tap its share into the global $60 billion floriculture market and earn forex”. He said that the event had also provided a platform to horticulture students to arrange flowers in creative ways that would help them excel in the field.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said more than 200 types of flowers were put on display in the exhibition in an attractive arrangement. He said that 20 varieties of the flower developed by the UAF were also showcased in the expo. Former MPA Najma Afzal, Sahiwal DC Shahid Mahmood, SSP Ziaullah, Dr Adnan Younis, Dr Asif, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Muhammad Usman, Dr Raheel Anwar, Dr Mohsin Bashir, Dr Kashif Saleemi, Dr Ijaz Ashraf also visited the exhibition.

EXHIBITION: Punjab Council of Arts, Faisalabad and the Art and Design Department of the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organised an exhibition titled “Roshni To Hum Bhi Hain” on Tuesday to showcase the artworks of its alumni.

The exhibition featured artworks based on various social themes, with the aim of highlighting the artistic talents of the students and highlighting social issues through art.

The curator of the group show “Roshni To Hum Bhi Hain” was Art and Design Department Assistant Professor Zain Manzoor.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar and GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Amin. Scores of teachers, students and citizens were present.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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