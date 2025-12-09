AS the world is rapidly advancing in the fields of information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI) and digital devices, reliable and high-speed internet has become a fundamental necessity across the board. However, in Pakistan, we seem to be trapped in a technological time warp, struggling with 2G and 3G speeds and frequent data outages. While other nations embrace 5G, entire regions of Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, are left far behind.

The frustration is compounded by the fact that network towers are present in most areas, but the service at best remains abysmal. There appears to be a complete lack of check and balance, with the responsible authorities failing to perform their duties. This negligence has resulted in persistently low speeds and unreliable networks for the people.

Areas such as Hanna Urak, Kuchlak, Bostan, Khanozai, Loralai, Zhob and many other parts of Balochistan are severely affected by this issue. Meanwhile, network companies frequently increase the prices of their data packages without any corresponding improvement in service quality. This situation creates a serious obstacle for students, teachers, researchers and all those in the education sector, as well as for individuals trying to run businesses both online and offline.

The people of Balochistan simply want the authorities concerned to take imme-diate and serious action. They should address this critical infrastructure failure and resolve the internet connectivity crisis as soon as possible. The province’s socioeconomic development as well as connection with the wider world hugely depend on it.

Mudasir Khan

Quetta

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025