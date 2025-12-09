PHA to revamp 52 parks in Rawalpindi, renovate four major sites by next month

RAWALPINDI: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will improve the condition of 52 parks in the garrison city and renovate four major parks by next month. “There are a total of 52 parks in the garrison city, and we have started a survey to add more facilities and make them greener and more colourful with flowers,” PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha told Dawn.

“We plan to renovate four major parks in the garrison city, including Liaquat Bagh, Allama Iqbal Park (formerly Nawaz Sharif Park), Rawal Park on Rawal Road and Public Park at Dhoke Munshi near Chaklala Railway Station.

In this regard, surveys have begun to prepare new designs and horticulture plans,” he said.

He added that the remaining parks will also be improved, for which funding is required from the provincial government. He said that park maintenance was being carried out through PHA’s own funds, but additional funding was needed for renovation work.

Mr Ranjha said the PHA had launched the beautification of Murree Road and established sports facilities under the 6th Road and Chandni Chowk flyovers to facilitate youngsters. He said the sports courts would be available free of cost on a first-come, first-served basis.

The PHA has also launched a campaign to ensure renovation and beautification across all green belts. He said that due to the cold weather in the twin cities, a large number of citizens visit public parks in the morning and afternoon.

The PHA, he added, was using all available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to the public.

He said lighting and seating arrangements were being improved, and plants and flowers were being decorated in the parks. Special arrangements have also been made for cleanliness.

Regarding Murree, Mr Ranjha said the PHA had prepared a comprehensive plan for the beautification of the resort town.

Two main parks, including Bagh-i-Shaheedan and PIA Park, had been renovated, he added. “We plan to plant winter flowers along roads from Jhika Gali to Kashmir Point and visitors will see the difference in the coming days,” he said.

“We have already installed LED lights on various roads in Murree to improve the ambience at night and in the evening.” He added that the new plantation would give the area a fresh look and help attract more tourists.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025