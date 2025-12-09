E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Dept conducts fresh tests to fill teachers’ posts in Mansehra schools

Our Correspondent Published December 9, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MANSEHRA: The education department has reduced the passing percentage for the appointment of over 320 teachers after only 42 candidates could secure the required marks in tests held earlier this year.

“We have a total of 320 teaching posts lying vacant at government primary, middle and high schools in the Mansehra district, but only 42 applicants succeeded in the first phase. Fresh tests with a decreased qualifying percentage are now underway,” Maroof Khan, deputy district education officer, told reporters here on Monday.

He said the department had conducted tests through the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency for the appointment of 320 male teachers, but only 40 posts could be filled with the earlier passing percentage of 60.

“Now fresh tests are underway where all applicants who even secured 30 per cent marks have been called to appear, and those obtaining the highest marks without any fixed passing percentage would be appointed to fill the remaining posts,” Mr Khan said.

Official says pass percentage reduced as only 42 applicants could clear earlier test

He said that computer-based tests would now determine successful applicants purely on merit. “If we have five seats under a specific teaching cadre, those with the highest marks would be appointed,” Mr Khan added.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS: Residents of Upper Kohistan on Monday demanded of the government to ease the restrictions imposed on movement of people travelling from different parts of the district to the Karakoram Highway.

“We have repeatedly been demanding that the government allow villagers from nearby areas to move freely to the KKH as such restrictions imposed by the Dasu dam security personnel have claimed the life of a minor girl,” Malik Salaudden, a former National Assembly aspirant from NA-12, told reporters.

He said a critically ill girl was being taken to a health facility from Kandia, but the security guards of Dasu project didn’t allow her father to proceed. “She died before reaching hospital as her family remained stuck for over two hours at the checkpost,” Mr Salaudden said.

He added the security staff didn’t allow the movement of local people during the arrival and departure of Chinese engineers and workers in the morning and the evening, citing their safety.

“The government should review its strategy of restricting residents’ access to the KKH,” Mr Salaudden said.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe