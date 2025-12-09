Dept conducts fresh tests to fill teachers’ posts in Mansehra schools

MANSEHRA: The education department has reduced the passing percentage for the appointment of over 320 teachers after only 42 candidates could secure the required marks in tests held earlier this year.

“We have a total of 320 teaching posts lying vacant at government primary, middle and high schools in the Mansehra district, but only 42 applicants succeeded in the first phase. Fresh tests with a decreased qualifying percentage are now underway,” Maroof Khan, deputy district education officer, told reporters here on Monday.

He said the department had conducted tests through the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency for the appointment of 320 male teachers, but only 40 posts could be filled with the earlier passing percentage of 60.

“Now fresh tests are underway where all applicants who even secured 30 per cent marks have been called to appear, and those obtaining the highest marks without any fixed passing percentage would be appointed to fill the remaining posts,” Mr Khan said.

Official says pass percentage reduced as only 42 applicants could clear earlier test

He said that computer-based tests would now determine successful applicants purely on merit. “If we have five seats under a specific teaching cadre, those with the highest marks would be appointed,” Mr Khan added.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS: Residents of Upper Kohistan on Monday demanded of the government to ease the restrictions imposed on movement of people travelling from different parts of the district to the Karakoram Highway.

“We have repeatedly been demanding that the government allow villagers from nearby areas to move freely to the KKH as such restrictions imposed by the Dasu dam security personnel have claimed the life of a minor girl,” Malik Salaudden, a former National Assembly aspirant from NA-12, told reporters.

He said a critically ill girl was being taken to a health facility from Kandia, but the security guards of Dasu project didn’t allow her father to proceed. “She died before reaching hospital as her family remained stuck for over two hours at the checkpost,” Mr Salaudden said.

He added the security staff didn’t allow the movement of local people during the arrival and departure of Chinese engineers and workers in the morning and the evening, citing their safety.

“The government should review its strategy of restricting residents’ access to the KKH,” Mr Salaudden said.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025