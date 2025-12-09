Swabi varsity lauded for achieving GreenMetric ranking

SWABI: Women University Swabi Vice-Chancellor Prof Ghazala Yasmeen has lauded the untiring efforts of the faculty, staff and students, which enabled the varsity to be in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

Speaking at a meeting here on Monday, she said: “The great success reflects the collective hard work, dedication, determination and matchless commitment and resolve of the entire university community.”

Ms Yasmeen explained that the women varsity secured the top position due to dedication of the students and faculty members.

She said role of quality enhancement cell and faculty and students’ continuous struggle in strengthening the academic environment in the university was praiseworthy.

The university has also achieved 5th position among women varsities in Pakistan and 7th among all general universities in KP, marking a major milestone in its ongoing efforts toward sustainability and quality enhancement, she said.

KILLED: A worker was killed in an accident in a marble factory here on Monday, his family said.

He was identified as Nawab Khan, a resident of Naranji village of Razaar tehsil.

Leaders of Pakistan Workers’ Federation demanded that the factory owner pay compensation to the family of the decreased worker.

Separately, the police arrested a thief and recovered a 100kv power transformer from him on Monday.

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s sub-divisional officer had got an FIR registered with the Swabi city police against the theft of a transformer from Bamkhel village.

The police investigators reached the suspect, identified as Fazal Rehan, a resident of Saleem Khan village, and arrested him.

The man confessed to the transformer theft during interrogation and also disclosed the names of his other accomplices.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025