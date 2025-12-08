SBP biometrics

I HAVE been receiving a recurring message on my mobile phone stating, ‘Your device is not biometric verified. Please complete biometric verification of your device via mobile to keep using Mobile App for financial transactions’.

I have attempted to follow the advice a number of times, but have failed as, being a senior citizen, my fingerprints are not sharp enough for the device to scan.

I approached the bank branch where I have been maintaining my account for long, but the officials there have expressed their inability to be of any help, simply stating that this is a State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) requirement and one has no option but to fulfil it.

Now I am trying my best to fulfil the requirement, but I am unable to do it for reasons beyond my control. What do I do? Senior citizens’ bank accounts would soon become dormant owing to their age-related inability to fulfil the said SBP requirement.

The central bank should urgently find a way out. It may consider waiving this requirement for senior citizens whose biometric verification cannot be done.

Abid Ali

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025