Pak-EPA ramps up anti-smog crackdown as pollution worsens

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Sunday intensified its campaign against winter smog in the federal capital, launching large-scale inspections of vehicles and industrial units, while demolishing non-compliant brick kilns as part of a multi-tier plan to curb escalating air pollution.

Nazia Zaib Ali, Director General of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), which operates under the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, said the crackdown was part of a coordinated strategy involving the Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration. The effort came as smog worsened across northern Pakistan.

A statement issued here said that, citing recent studies, Nazia Ali noted that transport remained the biggest contributor to poor air quality, responsible for about 43 per cent of smog-forming emissions in Punjab. A 2023 Urban Unit study recorded the figure at 83pc for Lahore alone.

According to Pak-EPA’s enforcement data, more than 1,000 diesel vehicles had been inspected at Islamabad’s entry points since December 1 in joint operations with the ITP. Over 300 challans had been issued and more than 80 vehicles had been impounded for violating National Environmental Quality Standards related to emissions and noise.

To facilitate monitoring, four new Emission Testing Stations had been set up at D-Chowk, Lake View Park, Metro Cash & Carry and F-9 Park.

“We cannot allow non-compliant vehicles to poison the city’s air,” Nazia Ali said, adding that “our teams are in the field every day, and violators are being penalised without exception.”

Pak-EPA Director Dr Zaigham Abbas said enforcement against industrial pollution had also been strengthened. All 30 brick kilns in the capital had switched to zigzag technology, while three non-compliant kilns were demolished.

In Sangjani’s marble factories, 32 out of 48 units met standards, while 16 remained under scrutiny and three had been sealed. In the I-10 Industrial Area, two steel units continued to be monitored round-the-clock through live surveillance of stack emissions.

Dr Abbas said the agency had adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards outdated and polluting industrial technologies, emphasising that the aim was not only enforcement but also helping industries transition to cleaner systems.

Short-term measures included deploying anti-smog guns, increasing checks on high-emission vehicles and enforcing a ban on the entry of non-compliant transport. Medium-term actions involved expanding air quality monitoring, improving technical capacity and coordinating with provinces to tackle cross-border smog.

Long-term plans included implementing the Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, phasing out old vehicles and enforcing the National Clean Air Policy 2023.

Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Saleem Shaikh said awareness campaigns had been launched across all media platforms, while government and private organisations had been directed to get their fleets tested.

As many as 28 entities have received notices for non-compliance.

Nazia Ali urged public cooperation, warning that official efforts alone would not be enough. “With collective action, Islamabad can avoid the severe smog episodes seen elsewhere,” she said.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025