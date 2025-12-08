Punjab faces ‘difficult political narrative’: Punjab Assembly speaker

LAHORE: The third International Punjabi Conference concluded in the provincial metropolis with a candid political dialogue focused on Punjab’s evolving narrative, resource distribution, and the province’s environmental challenges.

Speaking at the final-day session, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said Punjab today faces a “difficult political narrative,” adding that the province must play a constructive role in strengthening the federation. He remarked that while other provinces received developmental benefits, “Punjab has only received smog,” stressing that clean air is now a basic demand for the province’s survival.

Khan recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure as chief minister, voluntarily shifted part of Punjab’s NFC (National Finance Commission) share to Balochistan. He noted that political parties are now confined to provincial boundaries, which has contributed to misunderstandings. “Punjabis are visible everywhere because they are larger in number, and this is why they are often accused of encroaching on others’ rights,” he said.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nadeem Afzal Chan emphasised the need for equitable distribution of resources to address longstanding deprivations. He said if all development funds continue to be directed toward Lahore, it is natural that voices of dissent will rise from elsewhere.

“Rulers must decide whether the people need institutions like the CBD (central business district) and more roads, or they need education and healthcare facilities,” he said. “If those in power act with justice, their narrative will be heard.”

Other speakers highlighted Punjab’s heritage as the land of Sufi saints who spread love and harmony. They urged that the province’s current issues can only be resolved by promoting greater unity, compassion, and inclusivity. The conference concluded with a call for a balanced development approach that reflects the needs of all regions of Punjab.

