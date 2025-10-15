Punjab Assembly speaker conferred CPA award

ISLAMABAD: Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has conferred its prestigious Parliamentarian of the Year Award on Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan for the latter’s personal commitment to democratic values, parliamentary excellence and institutional reforms.

The CPA Award was accorded to Mr Malik during the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference held in Barbados from Oct 5 to 12.

He is the first-ever Asian Speaker to receive this distinguished honour which has brought great prestige to Pakistan and to the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mr Malilk on being honoured with the prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the Year Award.

In a letter to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Mr Sadiq said that this remarkable recognition is not only a testament to Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan’s personal commitment to democratic values, but also a matter of immense pride for the entire nation.

Commending his reform-oriented leadership, Mr Sadiq highlighted his contributions towards modernising the Rules of Procedure, strengthening the committee system, promoting transparency through live-streaming of proceedings, and fostering inter-parliamentary cooperation through regional conferences.

These far-reaching initiatives, he said, have set new benchmarks in legislative governance and exemplify the finest traditions of parliamentary service, reflecting Pakistan’s growing stature in global parliamentary diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) has also extended its heartfelt congratulations to Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan on being recognised as the Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the Year.

PILDAT President, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, described the honour as an exemplary performance in steering the largest legislature in Pakistan. “This prestigious award not only celebrates Mr Khan’s personal commitment to parliamentary democracy and legislative excellence but also brings great pride to Pakistan and its parliamentary system,” said Mr. Mehboob.

The Institute extended its warmest congratulations to the Speaker for his contribution to strengthening democratic institutions in Pakistan.

