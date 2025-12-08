Cantt board concerned at ‘stalled’ hospital plan

LAHORE: The Lahore Cantonment Board (LCB) has expressed its concern over the stalling of the “CB Medical College & Teaching Hospital” project due to ‘forced’ litigation before the Lahore High Court.

“Public assets worth approximately Rs15 billion, including a 500-bed hospital structure, are currently lying vacant,” says a statement by the LCB counsel.

It claims that the delay has resulted in a loss exceeding Rs1bn due to infrastructure depreciation and inflation.

It contends that a previous judgement granted relief to the petitioner (a private contractor) that was never requested, effectively prioritising commercial interests over public welfare.

Khurram Chughtai, the counsel, states that the litigation has been causing a failure to provide quality healthcare in the centre of Lahore.

He alleges that the contractor involved was found lacking the requisite financial and technical credentials to run the facility.

The LCB administration underlines that this project is not merely about infrastructure but about creating a sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025