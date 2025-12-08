Gojri’s recognition as parliamentary language celebrated

SWAT: The Gujjar community in Swat organised a historic thanksgiving convention to celebrate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s recent decision to grant Gojri the status of the province’s sixth parliamentary language.

The grand gathering held at Wadudia Hall in Saidu Sharif drew a large number of tribal elders, political figures, social leaders and delegates from various parts of the country.

The convention was attended by provincial minister Riaz Khan, opposition leader Dr Ibadullah, MPAs Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai and Sardar Shah Jehan, Sardar-i-Qaum Haji Raza Khan, Sardar Ayub, Sultan Ali, Akram Khan, Abdul Ghaffar Babaji, Amir Sultan, Sher Mohammad, Chaudhry Umarzada, ANP district president Sher Shah Khan, JUI’s Qari Rahimullah, Chaudhry Ilyas Gujjar, Chaudhry Iftikhar Gujjar, Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar and Sarfaraz Gujjar along with notable representatives from Sindh, Punjab and Azad Kashmir.

Speakers termed the decision landmark recognition of the Gujjar community’s long political and social struggle.

They said the elevation of Gojri to parliamentary status was tantamount to formal acknowledgement of the community’s identity, history and cultural heritage, marking an important milestone for future generations.

The provincial minister, Riaz Khan, thanked all ministers and lawmakers for supporting the move, saying he would continue to raise the community’s voice on the assembly floor and work for their rights.

The opposition leader said the Gujjar community was hardworking, dignified and united and that their organisational strength had paved the way for this historic achievement.

MPA Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai said the decision reflected the government’s commitment to equal linguistic rights and constituted a practical step towards the preservation and promotion of Gojri language.

Several speakers at the convention demanded that Gojri be incorporated into the official education curriculum to help younger generations maintain a strong connection with their linguistic and cultural heritage.

Sardar-e-Qaum Haji Raza Khan said including Gojri in textbooks was a crucial need of the time and essential for the language’s preservation.

The convention concluded by expressing satisfaction and joy over the official recognition of Gojri as a parliamentary language, terming it a major political and social achievement for the Gujjar community.

They reiterated, in one voice, the demand for its inclusion in the provincial curriculum.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025