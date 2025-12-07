PM Shehbaz eyes historic win in next polls, praises Maryam

GUJRAT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, while appreciating Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the successful launch of diverse, public-oriented mega projects across the province, said that after completing their current mandate, the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif would “secure historic results in the next general elections”.

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of a mass transport system, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the recent election results in Punjab reflected the public’s trust in the PML-N leadership.

“In the next three years, the incumbent PML-N government has the mandate to serve the people,” he said, stressing that they should work tirelessly under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

In remarks broadcast live on national TV channels, he expressed optimism that, on the basis of hard work and the launch of development projects, the next election results across the country would be favourable for the PML-N.

“The journey towards progress and prosperity has just begun, and we will move rapidly along the path of development. In the next elections, owing to this hard work, the PML-N will achieve historic results,” he added.

Recent victory reflects people’s trust in PML-N, Shehbaz claims at groundbreaking of mass transit system project

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians, members of national and provincial assemblies, relevant authorities, and a large number of citizens.

The prime minister termed the groundbreaking of the mass transport system a major initiative to facilitate city dwellers, as well as residents of surrounding areas, calling it a key step in providing public relief. He said the project was a gift from the Punjab chief minister and would transform the entire district, providing immense relief to commuters, including students, patients, labourers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life.

He recalled Nawaz Sharif had launched development projects at a time when the country was “embroiled in slogans and politicking,” burying that style of politics. He said the former prime minister and chief minister had initiated road networks, health facilities, and numerous other economic initiatives, starting a new chapter in politics during the 1988 elections which, he remarked, continued under PML-N leadership. He said history would remember Nawaz Sharif’s achievements “in golden words”, including making Pakistan a nuclear power in 1998. Had that not been the case, he opined, the situation during the recent conflict with India in May would have been different.

Carrying forward Nawaz Sharif’s legacy, the journey of progress was advancing rapidly under the dynamic leadership of his daughter and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, he added.

He lauded the Punjab government’s initiatives, including the construction of a cancer hospital, the launch of metro bus services, the Clean Punjab campaign, pollution-reduction efforts, provision of housing for the homeless, assistance for flood-affected people, and the provision of missing facilities in schools.

The prime minister said that all these measures spoke for themselves and, like truth, could not be ignored even by political opponents.

CM Maryam, in her remarks, highlighted the key initiatives launched by the provincial government, saying the country had witnessed significant progress and development under the PML-N leadership. She also briefed the audience on the Gujranwala Mass Transit System project.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025