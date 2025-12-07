Torture case against two policemen registered after seven years

ISLAMABAD: Two police officials of the capital police were finally booked on charges of kidnapping, detaining and torturing four persons, including a woman at Crime Intelligence Agency building seven years ago.

Despite court orders issued seven years ago, the police registered the case on Dec 3 with Ramna police under section 342 of Pakistan Penal Code after a complaint lodged by Raj Mohammad.

The officials said that three persons one of them in police uniform, manhandled the complainant’s son Naseebullah at a tailoring shop in October 2018 where he worked and shortly took him away in a white Corolla.

After an hour, his nephew Saeed Anwar, selling chips in G-11 Market was also picked up.

The next day, three police officials, including a policewoman picked up his wife, Hassan Bibi from his house in G-12. On the same day the complainant’s brother-in-law, Sameen was also picked up from his shop.

Later, Raj Mohammad came to know from his brother, Fakhirullah that all four members of the family were picked up by the two officials of the CIA and detained them in the agency’s building.

After getting the information Raj Mohammad and his other brother, Hayat Ullah, father of Seed Anwar reached the CIA building and got them released.

The condition of the four persons was not good due to severe torture. After they gain their consciousness, they revealed that they were picked up in response to a complaint of Fakhir Mohammad.

First they tortured Naseebullah then implicated him and Saeed Anwar in a theft case. The officials subjected the two juvenile, Hassan Bibi and Sameen to severe torture and implicated all in the case.

During the torture the officials sprinkled spices on their wounds, besides, administered them the spices injections too.

The officials forced them to confess to the theft and later took their signature on a stamp paper.

