Haripur bar bids farewell to Afghan refugees

Our Correspondent Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:14am
HARIPUR: The district bar association on Saturday organised a farewell function for Afghan refugees, who have served in various roles at the bar during the last three decades.

The event recognised their longstanding services, hard work, integrity, and commitment to the bar.

Haripur bar president Asad Saeed Khan chaired the meeting, with general secretary Malik Rab Nawaz and other members in attendance.

The speakers highlighted that the event not only acknowledged the contributions of Afghan colleagues but also reflected the respect and brotherhood that the people of Pakistan held for their Afghan brothers.

The bar president and general secretary expressed the hope that the returning Afghan refugees would convey Pakistan’s message of love and support to their countrymen.

On the occasion, Afghan refugees, Abdul Qadir and Momin Khan, expressed their gratitude for the bar members for the respect, love, and support they had extended to them during their stay as servants of bar and performing their duties as contractor of cafeteria.

The former employees of the district bar were presented with certificates of appreciation and bouquets.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

