7 abducted at gunpoint in Jhal Magsi

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Unknown armed men abducted seven individuals at gunpoint in the mountainous Kalsaji area of the Jhal Magsi district, fleeing to an undisclosed location, while gunmen in Dera Murad Jamali killed a father and son on Friday, according to police.

Jhal Magsi SSP, Subhan Ali Magsi, said locals reported the kidnapping. and no group has claimed responsibility yet.­

In a separate incident, unidentified attackers launched a rocket assault on the Kotra police station in Jhal Magsi, which damaged the infrastructure.

Police engaged the assailants with gunfire, compelling their retreat.

Separately, over 100 militants led by Wadera Noor Ali Chakarani surrendered to the authorities and Wadera Mir Aftab Bugti in a ceremony held in Dera Bugti’s Sui Town.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025