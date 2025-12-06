Semi-finalists decided at National Games netball

KARACHI: Army, Police, Wapda and Navy advanced to the men’s netball semi-finals, while Wapda, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Army and Sindh qualified in the women’s event, as the 35th National Games group stages concluded here at the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Centre on Friday.

Army will now take on Police while Wapda face Navy in the semi-finals.

The action started with the men’s event where Wapda comfortably beat Sindh 31-18 while Army downed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a similar fashion 33-17.

The other two fixtures proved to be nail-biters as Navy edged Punjab 41-39 after a gripping match and Police ousted Balochistan 28-21 in another thrilling contest.

Wapda and Army maintained their supremacy in the women’s event too as they recorded crushing victories to confirm their last-four spots.

Wapda will now face AJK, who defeated Punjab 10-7 in a neck-and-neck battle, in the semi-final while Army will vie for the final spot with hosts Sindh. Sindh earlier defeated AJK 36-4.

The semi-finals of both categories are scheduled for Saturday. The finals and third-place playoff matches for both events will be held on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025