British envoy visits Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal

Amjad Iqbal Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott serves food among the Sikh devotees at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Friday. — Dawn
TAXILA: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Friday performed ‘Kar Sewa’, a central tenet of Sikhism that emphasises selfless service, volunteered at the free communal kitchen and served food to Sikh devotees at Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

Her participation was widely appreciated as a gesture of humility, respect and solidarity within the Sikh faith.

Jane Marriott paid a visit to Gurdwara Panja Sahib where she engaged with the Sikh community and observed one of the most revered religious sites for Sikhs worldwide. The visit was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of Pakistan’s diverse religious traditions and promoting interfaith harmony.

Upon her arrival, the high commissioner was warmly welcomed by Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as well as Sikh leaders and officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Volunteers at communal kitchen, distributes food among Sikh devotees

She spent considerable time at the sacred Panja Sahib, where she was briefed about its spiritual importance and centuries-old history linked to Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Jane Marriott expressed her gratitude for the hospitality extended to her and remarked that the experience helped her gain a richer understanding of Sikh beliefs, cultural practices and the spirit of communal harmony.

Kulbeer Singh, the custodian at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, said such visits contribute to showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the religious heritage of various communities living in the country.

He said the high commissioner’s involvement in Sewa highlighted the global recognition of Pakistan’s efforts to preserve minorities’ places of worship.

Members of the Sikh community noted that her engagement in Sewa reinforced the universal message of compassion, equality and service to humanity that Sikhism embodied.

They said this act also strengthened Pakistan’s image as a multi-faith society where all religions were respected.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the visit also served as an important diplomatic gesture aimed at promoting a better understanding of different religions practiced in Pakistan and supporting efforts toward interfaith cooperation and social cohesion.

He said Jane Marriott’s visit and performing volunteer service at the sacred kitchen gave a message of solidarity and co-existence.

Mr Arora said the British high commissioner was also invited to visit the Kartarpur corridor. He lauded the British government for provision of better facilities to over 500,000 Sikhs living in the United Kingdom.

Responding to a question, he said the National Commission for Minority Rights Bill 2025 was passed by the National Assembly and Senate to establish a dedicated commission to safeguard minority rights and monitor constitutional guarantees.

“The aim of the commission is to monitor the practical realisation of the rights and safeguards provided to minorities under the Constitution and law,” Mr Arora said.

He said for the first time, the 10-day celebrations of Christmas were being performed in Punjab to provide equal religious freedom to minorities living in the country.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

Amjad Iqbal is a Taxila-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience. His reporting focuses on social, educational, and health sector issues, as well as archaeology and religious tourism. He is on X at @AmjadIqbalDawn.

Amjad Iqbal

