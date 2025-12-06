Exhibition with humanitarian themes, digital art opens at PNCA

Visitors are all smiles as they look at photographs on display at an exhibition at the PNCA in Islamabad on Friday. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: A new exhibition titled Dialogues on Humanity has opened at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, inviting the public to engage in reflection, conversation, and exploration of humanitarian values in a rapidly changing world.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Switzerland, Georg Steiner, and the Head of Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Christoph Sutter.

Developed through collaboration between the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, the Photo Elysee museum in Lausanne, and the ICRC, the exhibition offered a space where visitors could pause, think and connect with themes at the heart of human experience.

Running daily from 9am to 4pm until December 10, the exhibition aimed to deepen public understanding of humanitarian principles by presenting them through thought-provoking visuals and interactive elements. It encouraged visitors to consider how the idea of humanity evolved amid global shifts, conflicts, and technological change.

Structured around themes such as “Life and Nature,” “Home and Spaces,” “Digital and Data,” “Facts and Fiction,” and “Hope and Dignity,” the displays highlighted contemporary challenges faced by communities across the world.

Each section invited the audience to reflect on the tensions between progress and vulnerability, and asked questions about how deeply they had been affected by environmental changes, places mattered to them, what made them feel vulnerable, and what gave them hope, among other similar questions.

A key feature of the exhibition was its emphasis on participation. Visitors could share their impressions and reflections using QR codes placed throughout the gallery, contributing to an ongoing dialogue shaped by diverse personal and regional perspectives.

The organisers said this approach aimed to bring the public, academia, and diplomatic circles into one shared conversation.

The exhibition also showcased how technology was increasingly enriching the relationship between artists and audiences.

Digital tools incorporated into the display enhance the experience, offering new ways to engage with the artworks and the themes they represent.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025