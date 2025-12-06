E-Paper | December 06, 2025

PMDC accords accreditation to SZMCH postgraduate training

Our Correspondent Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has formally accorded accreditation to the postgraduate training programmes of the Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH), Rahim Yar Khan.

“This reaffirms the institution’s longstanding reputation for excellence in medical education, clinical service delivery and research productivity,” says a press release of hospital’s media focal person Prof Dr Ali Burhan Mustafa.

This recognition has been granted under Section 25 of the PMDC Act, 2022, following a comprehensive inspection conducted in July 2025. It authorises the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) to induct postgraduate trainees in the following disciplines.

For FCPS, accreditation has been conferred upon 23 departments, enabling the annual induction of 69 postgraduate trainees into four to five years FCPS training tracks.

For MCPS, 11 departments have been recognised for the two-year programme, permitting 29 annual trainee positions.

Moreover, the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, has received PMDC approval for its MD, MS, and diploma programmes, with 18 departments designated as accredited training units, collectively allowing the induction of 52 trainees per year.

SZMCH principal Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Laghari hailed it as a “landmark accreditation, a clear testament to the institution’s robust academic infrastructure and its adherence to both national and international standards of postgraduate medical training.”

He said the approval of 150 annual training seats reflects the exceptional performance, institutional discipline, and educational excellence of all departments within the SZMCH.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

COP30 and beyond

COP30 and beyond

Aisha Khan
COP30 unfolded under an emerging paradigm: the world is now near certain to surpass 1.5°C in the early 2030s.

Editorial

Fiscal concerns
06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

THREE key takeaways have emerged from the inaugural NFC discussions on the 11th Award. First, the federal government...
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe