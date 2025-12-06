Story time : Spread awareness

Illustration by Sumbul

Hurain was sitting in the lounge with her parents, her eyes glued to the TV screen. It read BREAKING NEWS: “Climate change is at its peak.” Sighs followed as her parents watched the news with dread.

“Why all that sighing? Surely, there were no floods, droughts or heatwaves in a quiet town like ours. What was climate change about that?” She wondered, oblivious to her naivety.

Her mother called, “Hurain, come along, I have some shopping to do.” She ran up to her mother and immediately put on her shoes. The market was just two streets away, so they walked.

As soon as they stepped outside, Hurain felt the haze; her eyes became all puffy with water, and she felt as if needles were pinning her throat. Her mother noticed this, gave her a mask and explained, “Do you know this is because of smog?

Hurain coughed, “Ughh… the smog?”

Mother continued, “This haze you see is smog. The smog comes from big polluted cities and spreads to small towns like ours, one of the influences of climate change. The effects are cough and respiratory diseases. But, sadly, no one takes caution, thinking it’s not that serious.” At this, she lowered her head in dismay.

Hurain, absorbing all of this, was shocked. “Why do people not take this seriously?” she asked.

“That’s because people learn things the hard way,” explained her mother, and pointed to the fish market they were entering.

She had been a frequent visitor to the fish market, but never had there been fewer fish than she saw that day. She was looking around at the familiar carts when she overheard the shopkeeper “This is becoming a terrible business. With fewer fish every time, how are we going to survive?”

The other replied, “Yes, I heard rising sea temperatures due to climate change and also man-made disasters are the biggest cause of fewer fish.”

Her heart sank and she wondered, ‘No more fish?’ That was her favourite winter meal!

After buying the stuff they needed, they headed back home. Her mother looked at the gloomy face of her daughter and asked the reason. Hurain disclosed her concern about what she heard in the market.

In response, her mother’s eyes sparkled as she said, “We may not be able to stop it all that is taking place in the environment by ourselves, but we can spread awareness by telling everyone to prevent the risks of climate change. Start by spreading it to your friends and community.

“You like drawing, don’t you? You can make posters and hang them all around,” her mother encouraged her.

Her mother’s words left a profound impact on Hurain and she became determined to spread awareness through any means.

Climate change is not just about the disasters we normally associate with. It has now become a part of our lives, without us realising it.

Dear fellow readers, it is up to us to take small steps to fight it and protect our environment.

Let’s draw a poster, tell a friend, raise awareness and help save our planet!

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 6th, 2025