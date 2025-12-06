E-Paper | December 06, 2025

The weekly weird

From InpaperMagazine Published December 6, 2025
Coffee-stealing parrot captured at a cafe

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
Police in Seoul were called to a cafe in Yangpyeong-dong after a loose parrot was spotted stealing coffee from customers.

The friendly yellow-crowned Amazon parrot, native to Central America and an endangered species, was fed snacks by the owner while authorities arrived.

Officials are working to identify the bird’s owner; if it cannot be returned, it will be cared for at a government animal facility.

1939 Superman No. 1 sells for record $9.12 million

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
A 1939 copy of SupermanNo. 1 sold for a record-breaking $9.12 million, making it the world’s most expensive comic book.

Found by a Northern California family while clearing their late mother’s attic, the comic was graded 9.0 by CGC, the highest known for this issue.

One of only seven copies rated 6.0 or higher, it surpassed the previous $6 million record set in 2024 by Action Comics No. 1. Heritage Auctions hailed the sale as a milestone in pop culture collecting.

Turkeys offer comfort, not just dinner

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
At The Gentle Barn in Tennessee, rescued animals, including turkeys, are part of a unique therapy programme that helps people connect and find comfort.

Visitors like Jordan Gullotta have cuddled turkeys such as Smudge, discovering the birds’ affectionate, intelligent and calm nature. Founder Ellie Laks explains that turkeys are often misunderstood as unintelligent, but they can provide one-on-one attention similar to dogs, cats and horses.

The 60 animals at the farm have all been rescued from poor living conditions or abuse, with some needing special care like acupuncture or wheelchairs. The farm offers year-round therapy sessions, holiday events and opportunities for people to sponsor rescued animals to help with care costs.

The world’s largest afro

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
Jessica L. Martinez of New York has been certified by Guinness World Records for the largest afro on a living female, measuring 6 feet, 2.87 inches in circumference. She received the title from her predecessor, Aevin Dugas, who held it for 15 years.

Martinez’s afro stands 11.42 inches tall and 12.2 inches wide. She stopped straightening her hair in college and went “cold-turkey,” embracing her natural curls. The record required a team of three to measure her hair, and Martinez described the achievement as “absolutely incredible.”

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 6th, 2025

