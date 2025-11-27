Two bullet-riddled bodies recovered in S. Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two bullet-riddled bodies were recovered on Wednesday from Azam Warsak area of Birmal tehsil in Lower South Waziristan district, the police said.

District police officer Mohammad Tahir Khan Wazir confirmed the incident, saying that identities of the deceased had not yet been established.

The DPO said that police had initiated an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attack may be linked to terrorism; however, the exact motives and perpetrators will only be determined once the investigation is complete.

It is noteworthy that over the past year, the Birmal area of Lower South Waziristan has witnessed a significant increase in terrorist incidents, raising serious concerns among residents. The region has seen frequent bomb blasts, targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom and intensified attacks on police and security forces’ checkpoints.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025