E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Two bullet-riddled bodies recovered in S. Waziristan

Our Correspondent Published November 27, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two bullet-riddled bodies were recovered on Wednesday from Azam Warsak area of Birmal tehsil in Lower South Waziristan district, the police said.

District police officer Mohammad Tahir Khan Wazir confirmed the incident, saying that identities of the deceased had not yet been established.

The DPO said that police had initiated an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attack may be linked to terrorism; however, the exact motives and perpetrators will only be determined once the investigation is complete.

It is noteworthy that over the past year, the Birmal area of Lower South Waziristan has witnessed a significant increase in terrorist incidents, raising serious concerns among residents. The region has seen frequent bomb blasts, targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom and intensified attacks on police and security forces’ checkpoints.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe