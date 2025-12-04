KE, DP World to build grid station

KARACHI: DP World, a global provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, and K-Electric on Wednesday entered into an agreement to build a dedicated 132kV grid station at the Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT) to ensure reliable and efficient 26MW power supply, supporting the terminal’s growing operations and Pakistan’s expanding role in global trade.

In a statement, Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution and Marcomms Officer at KE, said the agreement with DP World reflects a shared understanding that stable, high-quality electricity is fundamental to growth and efficiency.

Junaid Zamir, DP World’s CEO of QICT, said this partnership to install a dedicated grid station would strengthen our terminal’s resilience and support “our goal of enabling more sustainable trade across Pakistan and beyond”.

