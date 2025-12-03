E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Manchester City’s Haaland becomes fastest player to 100 Premier League goals

Reuters Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 10:58am
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores during the Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on December 2, 2025.—Reuters
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals with his blistering left-footed strike in the 17th minute of a wild 5-4 victory at Fulham on Tuesday.

City winger Jeremy Doku crossed to the big Norwegian who finished with a first-time shot, achieving the feat in 111 games, 13 fewer than the previous fastest centurion Alan Shearer.

While Shearer still holds the all-time record with 260 goals, the 25-year-old Haaland looks destined to chase it down.

“If you told me when he arrived that he’d score 100 goals in 111 games, I’d say, Are you sure? The numbers are insane. Today he was unbelievable,” City boss Pep Guardiola said.

“It’s incredible, impressive. He was outstanding, today he was unbelievable. He made a fantastic goal. Hopefully, he’s starving hungry to continue with this club to make more and more goals. I’m happy for him, happy for the team to deliver him this day.”

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge watched from the stands at Craven Cottage, admitted the moment was special.

“Proud moment, 100 club is a huge thing,” he said. “To do it this quickly is amazing. I’m proud, I’m happy.

“I’ve said it many times — a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That’s my job, that’s what I try to do. And I’m not bad at it! I should have had a hat-trick, I had a few chances. I need to practise.”

The Norwegian, who leads the league with 15 goals this season, had been stuck on 99 for two games, missing chances against Newcastle United and Leeds United, but there was no stopping him this time.

After Haaland’s landmark, Phil Foden scored twice, Tijjani Reijnders also struck and Sander Berge scored an own goal to help City race into a 5-1 lead.

But Fulham scored three times — a brace from Samuel Chukwueze and one from Alex Iwobi — in a furious second-half fightback that fell just short when Josh King’s shot was cleared off the line by Josko Gvardiol in the final seconds.

Second-placed City moved within two points of leaders Arsenal, who host Brentford in their game in hand on Wednesday.

