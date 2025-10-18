Postecoglou sacked after Forest defeat, Haaland takes Man City top

Ange Postecoglou’s reign as Nottingham Forest manager ended after a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, as Erling Haaland took Manchester City top of the Premier League by scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Everton.

Postecoglou was sacked after just eight games and 40 days in charge at the City Ground, making his the shortest ever managerial stint in Premier League history.

Forest picked up just one point from the Australian’s five league games and were also dumped out of the League Cup by second-tier Swansea.

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis left his seat during the match as Chelsea took control in the second half, and Postecoglou’s fate was confirmed shortly after full-time.

Forest are already looking for their third manager of the season after Nuno Espirito Santo was dismissed last month.

Chelsea had to survive an early onslaught before two goals in three minutes early in the second period swung the game in the Blues’ favour.

Teenager Josh Acheampong headed in his first senior goal from Pedro Neto’s corner.

Neto curled in a free-kick to double Chelsea’s lead before Reece James added a third late on to lift the visitors up to sixth in the table.

Defeat saw Forest fall into the relegation zone.

Unstoppable Haaland

Haaland’s unstoppable form is dragging City into title contention as the Norwegian took his tally for the season to 23 goals in 13 games for club and country.

After two defeats in their opening three Premier League matches, Pep Guardiola’s men are now unbeaten in eight games in all competitions.

Haaland proved the match-winner once more with two clinical finishes in five minutes either side of the hour mark at the Etihad.

He used all of his 1.95-metre (6ft 5in) frame to power in a header from Nico O’Riley’s cross to break the deadlock.

Haaland then had a helping hand from Jordan Pickford for his second as the England goalkeeper failed to keep out a low shot to his left.

City edged ahead of Arsenal, who are in action later at Fulham, on goal difference.

Bournemouth were denied top spot by Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 97th minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and salvage a 3-3 draw for Crystal Palace.

Two goals from Eli Junior Kroupi put the Cherries 2-0 up at Selhurst Park at half-time.

Palace lost for the first time in 20 matches in their last outing at Everton.

The Eagles avoided another defeat thanks to the in-form Mateta, who was fresh from scoring his first international goal for France.

Mateta struck twice to level before Ryan Christie turned in Marcus Tavernier’s cross in the 89th minute to restore Bournemouth’s lead.

However, Andoni Iraola’s men were denied another huge win when Mateta stroked home from the spot after wantaway Palace captain Marc Guehi was fouled inside the box.

Newcastle’s struggles on the road continued with a 2-1 defeat at Brighton as Danny Welbeck struck twice.

The Magpies have yet to win away in the Premier League this season and slipped to 11th, behind local rivals Sunderland.

The Black Cats climbed up to seventh with a 2-0 victory over Wolves, which left the visitors five points off safety at the bottom of the table.

Burnley climbed out of the bottom three thanks to goals from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna to beat Leeds 2-0.