Hamza, Mohsin help Sialkot fight back in QAT decider

LAHORE: Batters Hamza Nazar and Mohsin Riaz helped Sialkot stage an impressive fightback against Karachi Blues on the second day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Sialkot openers Azan Awais (two) and Mohammad Huraira (nine) were dismissed early by fast bowlers Mushtaq Ahmed and Saqib Khan respectively, while Abdul Rehman made 14 before being sent back to the pavilion by pacer Mohammad Umar. Abdullah Shafique (32) was then run out.

Sialkot ended the day at 235-6, still 105 runs behind Karachi Blues’ first innings total of 340.

On a day which saw a fall of 10 wickets, number six batter Hamza made a solid 62 not out off 116 balls while hitting eight fours. This was his third first-class half-century and second successive against Karachi Blues.

After coming in to bat at 73-4, Hamza steered his team to safety when the stumps were drawn.

Partnering Mohsin (71), who cracked his 11th first-class half-century, Hamza stabilised Sialkot’s innings and stopped the advance of Karachi Blues towards a significant lead. They added a vital 95 runs for the fifth wicket on either side of the tea break.

Right-handed Mohsin, who smashed 11 fours and a six during his fighting knock, got a reprieve on 22 when Mohammad Umar overstepped on the same ball which the batter chopped on with Sialkot still 248 runs behind.

Mohsin was eventually dismissed by Umar as Karachi Blues threw back-to-back punches, also removing wicket-keeper/batter Afzaal Manzoor for a 14-ball duck.

At 170-6, Hasan Ali joined Hamza and the duo stood steadfast against Blues bowling line-up as they not only saw off the remaining 11.2 overs but also added 65 runs in a swift partnership. Hasan remained unbeaten at stumps on 29.

For Karachi Blues, Umar (2-61), Saqib (2-66) and Mushtaq (1-76) were among the wickets.

Earlier, Karachi Blues added 55 runs to their overnight score before losing the remaining four wickets in the morning session.

Mohammad Ali removed three of the four Karachi batters to fall in that passage of play.

Usman Khan (82) was lured to put his bat in the way of an outside off-stump ball by Ali, as Afzaal pouched the ball safely, while an over later Kashif Bhatti’s (13) edged it to the wicket-keeper as well.

Umar made 16 off 15 before he holed out to Huraira off leg-spinner Usama Mir at point.

Saqib gathered valuable 33 runs hitting three fours and one six in his 26-ball stay.

Ali’s fourth wicket in the innings came when Saqib’s attempted mid-wicket heave made the ball go high in the air only for Afzaal to take a spectacular catch – his fifth of the innings.

Test pacer Ali finished with 4-79 taking his tally of scalps to 32 in the tournament moving past Khalid Usman (31) and Sajid Khan (30).

Usama, Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali picked up two wickets each.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025