Australia's Glenn Maxwell rules himself out of IPL 2026 auctions

December 2, 2025
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday ruled himself out of this month’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to all but end a 13-year journey in the lucrative T20 tournament. — BCCI/File
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday ruled himself out of this month’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to all but end a 13-year journey in the lucrative T20 tournament.

The 37-year-old joined Punjab Kings for $467,000 ahead of the previous edition but disappointed with 48 runs and four wickets in seven matches, before a finger injury.

The auction for the 2026 edition is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” Maxwell wrote on social media.

“It’s a big call and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me.”

An attacking batsman and handy spinner, Maxwell scored 2,819 runs at an average of 23.88 and took 41 wickets in 141 IPL matches since 2012.
Maxwell won the IPL in 2013 with Mumbai Indians.

“The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person,” said Maxwell.

“I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched.

“The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever.”

“Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon,” he added.

Top cricketers from around the globe participate in the IPL with deals worth millions up for grabs in the auctions.

Australia’s Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone of England and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga are among 45 players to put themselves up for a maximum reserve price of $222,620 in the auction.

The business value of the world’s richest cricket tournament was estimated at $18.5 billion, according to US investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

Maxwell becomes the latest international player to withdraw from the IPL after South Africa’s Faf du Plessis announced he will take part in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) season after bringing the curtain down on his IPL career.

