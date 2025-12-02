E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Credit to private sector hits three-year high

Shahid Iqbal Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 08:36am
A file photo of banknotes being counted. — Reuters/File
A file photo of banknotes being counted. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Credit to the private sector was at a three-year high in the first five months of the current fiscal year, but bankers said the money was not intended for investment.

The latest data from the State Bank, issued on Monday, revealed a sudden jump in private sector credit off-take, which crossed Rs1 trillion, up from just Rs41bn in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The slow growth in trade and industry has been a primary reason for the private sector’s poor creditworthiness, as data over the last two years suggested. The credit to the private sector in FY25 was Rs1,081bn, and in FY24 it was Rs513bn. During FY23, it was just Rs46bn.

The credit to the private sector during July 1-Nov 22 FY26 was Rs1.202tr, which looks suitable for higher economic activity. However, bankers said most of the money flow was for short-term working capital needs, indicating it is not an investment for expansion.

Bank advances surge to Rs1.2tr in 5MFY26 for working capital needs

The current lending is mainly for the rice crops for thrashing and other purposes, said bankers. Rice is one of the largest crops and has an international market of over Rs1tr. In FY24, rice exports were $3.692bn (Rs1.037tr), and in FY25, $2.952bn (Rs829.5bn). The rice also has a very large domestic market.

Bankers said the higher borrowing for working capital was also due to low interest rates, as it reduced risk. The borrowing was not on a large scale in FY25, despite the interest rate coming down, but has remained stuck at 11 per cent since May 2025.

Despite large flows of credit, the investment would remain awaiting liquidity, as noted over the last three years.

Pakistan’s investment-to-GDP ratio for the fiscal year FY24 was 13.1 per cent, the lowest in over 50 years. This was a significant decline from 14.13 per cent in FY23. Pakistan’s investment-to-GDP ratio for FY2025 was 13.6 per cent, an improvement from the previous year but still lower than FY23.

Both bankers and analysts believe this is the worst situation for an economy crippling by a slow pace of around 2 to 2.6 per cent. The GDP growth was later revised to 3pc from 2.6pc for FY25.

The government has been calling for investments, asking domestic investors to come forward, but at the same time, industries and business houses have been crying out against heavy taxes up to 60 per cent, including the super tax. The government has yet to announce any incentives to promote investment in the country, despite knowing the worst kind of unemployment and increasing poverty. The government has also failed to attract foreign investment, as the country appears surrounded by war-like situations in its two provinces and with two neighbouring countries, experts said.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

Az_Iz
Dec 02, 2025 06:22pm
Without higher rate of savings and investment, improving GDP is an uphill task.
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Dec 02, 2025 06:24pm
Other countries like China, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh were equally poor a few decades ago. They averaged 30% savings, and made progress. Pakistan averaged 15% savings and got left behind.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe