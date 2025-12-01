E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Capital ramps up security after park shooting

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2025
Families enjoy boat ride at Lake View Park. — Online
ISLAMABAD: Security of parks and commercial centres has been enhanced after an incident at Lake View Park in which one person was killed, and four were injured.

In line with the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, police have been deployed across all recreational spots and parks in the city to ensure public safety.

In this regard, security arrangements have been implemented at Margalla Hills, Faisal Mosque, Daman-i-Koh, Fatima Jinnah Park, Pakistan Monument, major commercial centres and various other points.

The Dolphin Squad and female police officers have also been stationed at recreational locations. Additionally, special parking areas have been allocated at all major recreational sites to ensure smooth traffic flow.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago some attackers fired at a man inside the Lake View Park, due to which one person was killed and four were injured. The gunfire created panic in the park, and families had to run to save their lives.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

syed akif
Dec 01, 2025 09:43pm
Equally important is attention to the insecure manner of boating - the picture shows a total absence of life-vests. Global standards of safety should be enforced immediately.
