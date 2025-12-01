Capital ramps up security after park shooting

ISLAMABAD: Security of parks and commercial centres has been enhanced after an incident at Lake View Park in which one person was killed, and four were injured.

In line with the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, police have been deployed across all recreational spots and parks in the city to ensure public safety.

In this regard, security arrangements have been implemented at Margalla Hills, Faisal Mosque, Daman-i-Koh, Fatima Jinnah Park, Pakistan Monument, major commercial centres and various other points.

The Dolphin Squad and female police officers have also been stationed at recreational locations. Additionally, special parking areas have been allocated at all major recreational sites to ensure smooth traffic flow.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago some attackers fired at a man inside the Lake View Park, due to which one person was killed and four were injured. The gunfire created panic in the park, and families had to run to save their lives.

