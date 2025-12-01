Drug pusher killed, three injured in separate ‘encounters’

SARGODHA: One drug pusher was killed and three were injured in four alleged encounters with the Crime Control Department (CCD) and police in Sargodha area. A police constable was also injured.

According to police sources, the CCD team conducted a raid at Naseem Colony, Mangor Road, Jauharabad, to arrest drug peddlers. During the shoot-out, one Khadim Masih, a drug dealer from Chak 125-NB, Sillanwali, was killed and Constable Fazal Farooq was injured. Two accomplices of Masih fled the scene, leaving behind his body.

In the second encounter within the limits of Miani Police Station, a drug dealer was arrested in an injured condition.

According to details, the police signaled three suspects riding a motorcycle to stop at a picket but they escaped. The police started chasing them while they hid in the garden from where they opened fire at the police.

The police also retaliated. When the shooting stopped, one suspect, later identified as Ijaz, was found injured.

The police said he was involved in drug trafficking and was injured by the firing of his own accomplices. A 30-bore pistol, 1,600 grams hashish and 200 grams of ice were recovered from him.

In the third encounter, a drug dealer was arrested in an injured condition in the limits of Laksian Police Station. After a shoot-out, one Shahbaz was found injured. The police alleged that he was involved in drug trafficking.

In the fourth encounter within the limits of Sahiwal Police Station, a drug dealer opened fire on the police party. He took shelter in a crop field while the firing from both sides continued. After the firing stopped, the suspect, later identified as Saqlain, was found injured. More than one kilogram of hashish and a 30-bore pistol were recovered from him.

RAPE: A young man raped a medical student by impersonating a doctor, taking private pictures of the victim and taking her mobile phone. He blackmailed her and raped her several times and got money from her through blackmail.

According to sources, an 18-year-old medical student from Farooq Colony in Sargodha registered a case under Section 376/292 of the PPC against the young man, a resident of Chak 40-NB, with the Sajid Shaheed Police Station.

It said that the suspect posed as a doctor, called the student to a private hospital in Satellite Town on the day of the incident on the pretext of an internship, put her in a car and took her to a house where he raped her at gunpoint.

He recorded videos of the victim, blackmailed her and raped her several times later on. He snatched her mobile phone worth Rs40,000.

Sajid Shaheed Police got medical examination of the student conducted which proved the allegations of rape. The police are investigating.

ACCIDENT: A seven-year-old child died after being crushed by a speeding vehicle.

According to sources, a speeding vehicle crushed Saim Ali in the Alipur Syedan area of Bhera, killing him on impact. The child’s body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

PFA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized an adulterated butter manufacturing unit and destroyed 400kg of unwholesome butter in Bhalwal.

According to sources, the PFA seized an adulterated butter manufacturing unit in Bhalwal town. On this occasion, the PFA team says that the adulterated butter was being prepared from banaspati ghee and vegetable oil. A suspect was arrested from the spot, machinery was seized.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025