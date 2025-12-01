Crackdown on unregistered food outlets starts today

ISLAMABAD: After launching a campaign to encourage food outlets to register, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has announced that a crackdown will begin on Monday (today) against food outlets operating without registration.

It is worth mentioning that the food authority kept its office open over the weekend to give food outlets an opportunity to register.

“It was mandatory for all businesses to ensure their registration; from Monday (today), operating any unregistered food point or restaurant will

not be allowed. Daily inspections will also be conducted to ensure compliance. Unregistered restaurants and food points will face closure and heavy fines,” said Director of the Food Authority Irfan Memon.

A crackdown against unregistered food points and any restaurant or food outlet operating without registration will be enforced.

Meanwhile, the online registration process for installing M-tags on vehicles is ongoing. So far in Islamabad, a total of 41,512 vehicle owners have received their M-tags since November 14. On Saturday, 3,201 vehicles were successfully registered and processed.

It is worth mentioning that, to facilitate citizens, the district administration has established 12 service points across various areas of the city, making it easier for vehicle owners to get their M-tags without hassle.

The administration has urged citizens to visit these service points promptly to avoid legal complications or penalties.

By completing the M-tag registration, vehicle owners can avoid potential fines.

The district administration has advised all vehicle owners to ensure their M-tags are installed as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that M-tags are typically used on motorways to ensure a smooth travel experience. However, after a suicide attack on the judicial complex in G-10, there was a proposal that all vehicles entering Islamabad should have M-tags to facilitate checks of vehicles lacking them. Nonetheless, it was noted that suicide attackers often use taxis to reach their destinations.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025