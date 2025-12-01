E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Woman tortured to death by in-laws in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2025
A file photo of the silhouette of a veiled woman in profile. — Reuters/File
LAHORE: A young woman was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws over domestic issues in Nishtar Colony here on Sunday.

Identified as Aqsa (26), the woman breathed her last due to the deep torture wounds in a local hospital.

A police official said Aqsa had been facing domestic violence for the last few months or so by her in-laws.

On Sunday, he said, the police got a call that the woman was subjected to severe torture following the family issues and fainted.

Later, she succumbed to the injuries and the police shifted her body to the city morgue for autopsy when her parents alleged that Aqsa’s husband and other family members allegedly tortured her which led to her instant death.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Pakistan

Saadshah
Dec 01, 2025 09:57am
What action did the punjab police take after this brutal, barbaric, horrifying act of violence...? Did the in laws got arrested or not? The news is incomplete.
