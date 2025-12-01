Woman tortured to death by in-laws in Lahore

LAHORE: A young woman was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws over domestic issues in Nishtar Colony here on Sunday.

Identified as Aqsa (26), the woman breathed her last due to the deep torture wounds in a local hospital.

A police official said Aqsa had been facing domestic violence for the last few months or so by her in-laws.

On Sunday, he said, the police got a call that the woman was subjected to severe torture following the family issues and fainted.

Later, she succumbed to the injuries and the police shifted her body to the city morgue for autopsy when her parents alleged that Aqsa’s husband and other family members allegedly tortured her which led to her instant death.

