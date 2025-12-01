27th Amendment passed through ‘fake’ majority: Fazl

MARDAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said here on Sunday that 27th Amendment was passed through a fake majority that allowed every citizen of Pakistan to change his/her gender.

Addressing a ceremony at Jamia Islamia, he said that Pakistan was founded in the name of Islam to establish a justice-based system but situation in the country was quite different. He said that it was the fundamental responsibility of government to give people their rights and implement a comprehensive system for a prosperous economy.

“Today the Constitution has been turned into a toy. Powerful groups get laws passed from parliament according to their own interests. The wishes of people are being continuously trampled,” alleged Mr Rehman.

He said that JUI-F was a party to 26th Amendment that was passed last year to pave the way for doing away with interest, empowering Federal Shariat Court, bringing the recommendations of Council of Islamic Ideology to parliament and registering religious seminaries. But even after lapse of a year, the registration of seminaries was still awaited, he added.

JUI-F chief says Pakistan failed to establish friendly ties with Afghanistan in 78 years

The JUI-F chief said that 27th Amendment was passed through a fake majority that allowed every citizen of Pakistan to change gender. “By adding a clause that those under 18 years of age cannot be considered adults, Islamic teachings have been mocked. Declaring the marriage of a minor as rape and calling children born from such a union illegitimate is a grave act against the society, law and religion of Islam,” he added.

He said that JUI-F would never compromise on its principles. He said that Bangladesh made economic progress as the value of Pakistani currency was low than Taka. He said that Imran Khan was accused of following western agenda, but the current rulers were promoting the same agenda.

“Work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was halted during the Imran Khan government, but the current government has not added even a single brick to it,” he said. He said that generals were given benefits and extensions in service in the past and the same practice still continued. “The registration of seminaries was blocked before and is still blocked today,” he added.

He said that he had no personal differences with Imran Khan rather with his policies. “If a movement was launched against him then another will be launched again today if needed,” he added.

About Afghan policy of the government, Mr Rehman said that during the last 78 years, Pakistan had not been able to establish friendly ties with Afghanistan. “You only know war; this issue will not be solved by you. There should be no war between the two countries. There is no room for armed conflict within Pakistan either. A serious review of policies is necessary for peace in the region,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025