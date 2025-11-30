Imposition of governor’s rule in KP being ‘seriously considered’: state minister

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said on Sunday that the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being “seriously considered”, linking the need for this potential move to the “security and governance issues” in the province.

Malik said this on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ where he was asked about the possibility of this move and the government’s plans in this regard.

He said KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and his team had “badly failed in having any sort of a workable situation”. Neither do they want to have any kind of coordination or cohesion with the Centre, nor do they take any action in areas where it was needed, he added.

Given the situation, the governor’s rule was now being “seriously considered”, he said, adding that it was a “constitutional measure”, which was undertaken in case of an “absolute necessity”.

“And I think, the situation in KP itself calls for a step to be taken in this regard so that the presence of an administrative structure is ensured there.”

Asked whether the government had finalised the decision to impose the governor’s rule in KP, Malik said the president had the authority on this based on the prime minister’s advice under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. “And the federal government is pondering [this option].”

However, when it was pointed out that under Article 234 a governor could recommend the move to the president while the federal government had little to do with it, the state minister said the governor’s recommendation was just one option.

“The president can take this step on his own as well […] the approval for which will later have to be taken by a joint sitting of [Parliament],” he said, adding that under the Constitution, governor’s rule could be imposed initially for two months, and it could later be extended further if required.

When asked whether the governor’s rule would be imposed after replacing incumbent KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Malik replied that the matter was at a “very nascent” stage.

Citing “reports”, he also accused the KP government of “planning to block routes and cut off the province” from the rest of the country.

Kundi unaware of reports about potential removal

Earlier today, KP Governor Kundi expressed ignorance about reports of him potentially being replaced and said he would “accept” his party’s decision in case of such a scenario.

The KP governor made this statement while speaking to journalists, who sought his comments on his potential replacement.

When one of them said that “total six names” had surfaced in connection with the matter, Kundi asked: “Where have they surfaced?”

To that, the journalist said they were being reported in the media.

“Now if the media will appoint the governor, then may God have mercy on us,” replied Kundi.

To a question about a possible scenario of his removal, the governor said he would “accept whatever the party’s decision will be”.

Media reports about Kundi’s potential removal have been circulating lately, which the KP governor had previously denied. Back then, too, he said he would “accept whatever decision will be taken by the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party”.

Amid these reports, Kundi also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week to discuss matters concerning KP, including the imposition of governor’s rule .

At the time, a source in the PM Office said the prime minister expressed full confidence in Kundi and gave signals that the government had no intention of removing him.

The discussion on the occasion covered key administrative issues concerning KP and the country’s overall political situation, during which Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam and Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal were also present.

Among them, the issue of imposing governor’s rule in KP was discussed reportedly due to a rigid stance by Chief Minister Sohail Afridi towards the Centre, armed forces and bureaucracy.