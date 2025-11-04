E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Governor accuses ex-CM of leaving KP in ruins

Our Correspondent Published November 4, 2025
MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday accused former chief minister Ali Ameen Gandapur of leaving the province in ruins.

He made the allegations during a chat with journalists held at the residence of PPP leader Asad Kashmiri here.

“Ali Amin Gandapur considered him as a PTI worker, but he was the representative of the federal government and was performing his due role sincerely,” Mr Kundi said.

He alleged that the former chief minister left the province with the gifts of terrorism and corruption.

“Mr Gandapur preferred his own interests to that of the province’s, thus failing to deliver as per the people’s aspirations.”

“I don’t know why the chief minister from my district (Dera) was removed. Was he playing the role of Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq,” he quipped.

Mr Kundi said the incumbent chief minister should be given time to serve people.

“I am ready to work with everyone for the province’s development.”

SCHOOL CLOSURE: Provincial president of All Pakistan Class-IV Employees Association Akbar Khan Mohmand has regretted that 150 schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 36 schools in Mardan have long been closed, destroying future of over 5,000 students.

He expressed these views while speaking at a news conference at the Mardan Press Club on Monday.

He demanded that ‘politics’ be eliminated from the education department.

He also opposed the government’s decision to outsource the schools. He said the government had failed to keep its promise of providing students with books and schools with furniture.

He demanded that the daily wage policy in all departments be abolished immediately and that the owners who provided land for schools should be given their legal rights.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

