Infiltration bid on Afghan border thwarted

Umer Farooq Published November 30, 2025
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a border fencing along Afghan border at Kitton Orchard Post in North Waziristan tribal agency on October 18, 2017. — AFP/File
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a border fencing along Afghan border at Kitton Orchard Post in North Waziristan tribal agency on October 18, 2017. — AFP/File
PESHAWAR: Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram district on Saturday, sources said.

They said that security forces noticed suspicious movement near the border area and responded timely by targeting armed men attempting to infiltrate into Pakistan.

“Suspicious movement of armed men was seen near the Pak-Afghan border as they tried to enter Pakistan. Security forces took prompt action and targeted the armed men with heavy and light weapons,” they added, noting that the armed infiltrators escaped in panic towards Afghanistan after the sudden response.

Earlier on Nov 25, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told senior journalists that Afghan forces provided cover to Khawarij and smugglers.

The state uses the term Fitna al Khawarij to refer to terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He said Afghan forces engaged Pakistani posts on the border by firing at them to divert the Pakistani forces’ attention, allowing militants and smugglers to cross the border.

According to local sources, suspicious movements had been observed on the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram for the past few days, which were being closely monitored by security forces and intelligence agencies.

They said that any hostile action by Afghan forces or militants from the border would be met with a strong response.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

