Cargo shipments get smoother at Azakhel port

KARACHI: The Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Rehan Hanif have welcomed the Federal Board of Revenue’s Customs General Order (CGO) 08/2025, describing it as a key step towards smoother and safer transshipment to Azakhel Dry Port.

In a joint statement on Saturday, they noted that the new amendment, which supplements Customs General Order No. 12 of 2002, ensures consistency, prevents delays, and establishes a clearly defined procedure for all stakeholders involved in the movement of transshipment cargo.

They said the requirement for Customs escort in the absence of tracking devices ensures that every consignment reaches the designated dry port without deviation. This would greatly help prevent misuse, curb irregular movements, and guarantee that all such consignments are properly tracked and cleared only from the authorised location.

They added that the amendment demonstrates the government’s willingness to understand operational challenges faced by traders and to respond with pragmatic solutions. This step enhances transparency, strengthens regulatory controls, and at the same time facilitates genuine trade by removing ambiguities and minimising procedural delays.

Stakeholders say new customs order to curb misuse, cut delays

They emphasised that the measure will not only support lawful and documented trade but will also help build confidence among logistics operators, importers, and exporters who rely on smooth transshipment operations.

This structured mechanism will improve the efficiency of cargo movement, reduce risks of tampering or diversion, and ensure that the clearance process remains strictly confined to the dry port, thereby safeguarding both government revenue and legitimate business interests, they said.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025